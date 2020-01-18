Barclays Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

FRA:BAYN traded up €0.49 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €75.25 ($87.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,657 shares. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.22.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

