Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,625.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $18.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,466.17. 1,485,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,082. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

