Barclays Reiterates “CHF 365” Price Target for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 365 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

