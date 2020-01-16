Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price target (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 26.57 ($0.35).

Petra Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8.98 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,063,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.10 ($0.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

