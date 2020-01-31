Barclays Trims Whitbread (LON:WTB) Target Price to GBX 5,050

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) price objective (down from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,648.44 ($61.15).

LON WTB traded up GBX 82 ($1.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,553 ($59.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,716.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,470.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

