Barclays Upgrades Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of JSTLF stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

