Barclays Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Equal Weight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

