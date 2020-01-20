Barclays Upgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to “Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on VICI Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.65.

VICI stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 163,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,681,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?