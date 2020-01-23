Barclays Upgrades Visteon (NYSE:VC) to Overweight

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

VC stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total value of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visteon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,535,000 after purchasing an additional 672,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 24.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 635,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20,099.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 261.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 523,854 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $21,649,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

