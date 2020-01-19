Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.37. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 37,300 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFH. ValuEngine cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

