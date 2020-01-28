Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $10.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 90,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke bought 8,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives