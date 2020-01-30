Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. 3,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,376. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $534.02 million, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Finke acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 150.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 45.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index