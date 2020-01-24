Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $16.36. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

