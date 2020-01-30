Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $375.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.46 million and the highest is $388.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $384.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $3,516,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $6,418,479 over the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 256,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

