Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4,063.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 145.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNED traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 490,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,675. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

