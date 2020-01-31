BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.02

BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 1118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

