Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 749 ($9.85) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

Shares of BDEV stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 802.40 ($10.56). 4,547,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 763.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 671.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

