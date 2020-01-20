Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 755.27 ($9.94).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 648 ($8.52) to GBX 807 ($10.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 696 ($9.16) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 816.60 ($10.74). 2,398,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 729.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 3.56. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 802 ($10.55).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

