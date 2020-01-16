Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 60,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,148. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.72. 476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,162. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $665.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

