Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ABX stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$26.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

