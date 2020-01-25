Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.53

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $18.68. Barrick Gold shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 10,925,639 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: FinTech