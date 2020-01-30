Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 257.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,870,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

