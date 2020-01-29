Barrington Research Trims K12 (NYSE:LRN) Target Price to $30.00

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. Sidoti decreased their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. K12 has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of K12 by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?