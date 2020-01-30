Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 127,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager