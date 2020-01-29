Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) Director Acquires C$19,350.00 in Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) Director Gary Gordon Cope purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,776,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,895.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CVE:BME opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. Barsele Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barsele Minerals from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio