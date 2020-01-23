Base Resources (ASX:BSE) Trading 2% Higher

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 449,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $298.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.24.

Base Resources Company Profile (ASX:BSE)

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

