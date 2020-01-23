Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.25 ($77.03).

Shares of BAS stock traded down €1.07 ($1.24) on Wednesday, reaching €63.09 ($73.36). 2,925,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.55.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

