Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €77.00 by Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.31 ($77.10).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

