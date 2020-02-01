Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

