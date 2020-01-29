Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 284,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,482. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

