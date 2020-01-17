Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $60.05.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.