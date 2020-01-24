Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,853. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

BSET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?