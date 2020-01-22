Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) Insider Russell Middleton Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Bathurst Resources Ltd (ASX:BRL) insider Russell Middleton purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$115,000.00 ($81,560.28).

Shares of BRL opened at A$0.12 ($0.08) on Wednesday. Bathurst Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.50 million and a PE ratio of 38.33.

Bathurst Resources Company Profile

Bathurst Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of coal in New Zealand. The company holds interests in the Canterbury Coal mine located in the west of Christchurch; Stockton mine located in the north of Westport; and Takitimu mine located in the Northwest of Invercargill.

