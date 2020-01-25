Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Trading Up 2.3%

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.73, approximately 10,051 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 105,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXRX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84.

About Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc

