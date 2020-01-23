Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. 2,654,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

