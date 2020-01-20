Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $171,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

