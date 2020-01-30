Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 15,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BHC stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?