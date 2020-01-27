Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 841,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,008. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,667,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,579 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

