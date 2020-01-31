Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. 2,394,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

