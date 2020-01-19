Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.94 ($92.95).

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Friday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.22.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

