Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.12 ($94.32).

BAYN stock opened at €75.55 ($87.85) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.63.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks