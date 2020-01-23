Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.61 ($94.90).

FRA:BAYN traded down €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €74.10 ($86.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,088 shares. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.72.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

