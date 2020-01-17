BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMWYY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

About BAYERISCHE MOTO/S

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

