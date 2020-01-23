Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.80 ($86.98).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €70.95 ($82.50) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €68.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?