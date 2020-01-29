Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €68.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of BMW opened at €66.57 ($77.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of €73.01 and a 200 day moving average of €68.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

