Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.25

News coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news impact score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

