Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 5,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $686.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.66. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 119.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 110.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?