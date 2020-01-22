Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.29.

BTE opened at C$1.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $987.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

