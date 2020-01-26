BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $8.60 on Friday. BB Seguridade has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

BB Seguridade Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

