BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter.

In other BBQ news, Director David Kanen sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

